Arizona’s low-income students getting boost from STEP

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona non-profit STEP (Student Expedition Program) has helped students in the state for nearly 20 years. They focus on helping high schoolers get the skills, training and experiences to go to college and earn a degree. STEP provides workshops on college prep and beyond.

Tracy Baynes, the Founder and CEO of STEP, was teaching oceanography when she realized most of her students were wealthy. She wanted to give more students the chance to learn after high school. She said there is a “huge need” in this country for more programs to help low-income students become the first in their families to earn a degree. STEP claims only 14% of low-income students earn a degree.

The biggest lesson from STEP may come outside of the classroom. Every summer, they take Arizona students on a three-week sea kayaking trip in Alaska. They are given a bag of equipment for tents and items to endure the cold, rainy weather. There are no bathrooms or cell phones.

Two Valley students who went on the trip say it was difficult at times, especially at the beginning. But they agree it was life-changing.

“I wasn’t confident in myself or my leadership skills, my communication, but at the end of the day, I realized I can be who I want to become,” Bioscience student Naomi Martinez said. “It taught me a lot about myself.” Martinez also says the trip forced her to be comfortable being damp and in a new area. She wants to go to college and study to be an aeronautical engineer.

Buckeye Union High School Student Letom Kpea wants to double major in sociology and criminal justice. She said the Alaskan trip helped her gain the confidence to experience a challenge and overcome it. “I just wanted to see what my potential was,” she said. It was really nice to disconnect and focus on myself and how I wanted to progress as a person.”

STEP says so many low-income families have students with the grades and worth ethic to earn a college degree but don’t end up going. Students have said a lack of guidance and help leads them to shy away from taking the next steps in their education. STEP claims 96% of their students are in college or have earned a college degree.

To learn more about STEP, click here https://www.stepexpedition.org/

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.