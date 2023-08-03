70-year-old landscaper dies weeks after attack by alleged carjacker in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 70-year-old landscaper beaten and carjacked while working has died weeks after the attack, his family confirmed to Arizona’s Family.

On June 12, Chandler police were called out to the area of Ray and McQueen to reports of a man being attacked. That’s where they found Daniel Rios Lopez, 70, seriously hurt and unresponsive. Lopez was rushed to the hospital with facial fractures and internal injuries.

After spending weeks seeking treatment at Chandler Regional Medical Center, a family member told Arizona’s Family that he died from those injuries on Sunday.

33-year-old Eric Winston Lartigue was arrested in connection to the attack after Lartigue’s father called Queen Creek police saying his son told him he had just stolen a vehicle and was trying to break into his home, court documents say. Police soon found Lartigue driving Lopez’s car and arrested him. In court papers, Lartigue reportedly told investigators he has schizophrenia and believes Mexicans had taken his sister, put her in a hole and raped her. He told detectives he noticed Lopez was Mexican and claimed he was laughing at him.

Daniel Lopez, 70, was working outside a home when he was beaten by 33-year-old Eric Lartigue, who stole his car after the attack.

Lartigue currently faces charges of aggravated assault with serious injuries and theft of means of transportation. It’s unclear if Lartigue will face any new charges as Chandler Police Department did not respond to requests for more information when asked Wednesday afternoon.

