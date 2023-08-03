Your Life
30 children available for adoption in Arizona right now (August 2023)

Dozens of Arizona children are hoping to find loving homes.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 30 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

