On Your Side secures $33,000 refund for returned SUV

GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Months ago, Zachary Simmons thought he had found the perfect SUV. He bought it and drove it home, but he only kept it for a day. “I found issues with the car,” he said. “There were electrical issues. I decided I’m not going to deal with that.”

Simmons had purchased the car through AutoNation Honda Chandler. The dealership has a five-day money-back guarantee, so Simmons returned the vehicle. “And they said, ‘OK. Within five business days, we’ll have the money back to you,’” Simmons told On Your Side. That was at the beginning of April, but the check never appeared.

For months, Simmons says he made phone calls and sent emails. “Got the bank involved,” he said. “They’ve been ignoring the bank.” That left Simmons still paying on a loan for a vehicle he doesn’t have. “It is insane. It’s bonkers,” he said. “Paying a loan for an empty garage.”

According to a vehicle history report, a new owner for the vehicle was reported in late April. “I just want the money back. I just want it to be over. I’ve given them their time, so now I’m reaching out to other resources,” he said.

On Your Side took Simmons’ concerns right to AutoNation. Within a day, the company promised to cut a check. “We ended up getting the money!” Simmons said. “I can look at cars now that I have the money to actually use. We went through me, a lawyer, the bank, and the news, and you were the only one. You’re powerful.”

AutoNation told Simmons they had sent the check to an address twice, but it was returned. The company thanked On Your Side for bringing the issue to their attention so they could quickly resolve it.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.