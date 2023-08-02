On Your Side recovers $23K during month of July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to On Your Side, Zack Kowalski has his $980 back. “I’m in a much better position today than I was before, so I really appreciate it and thanks a lot,” he told On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

Following a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Zack stopped at a Mexican gas station to fill up his rental car. But the gas station attendant skimmed Zack’s American Express Platinum card for $980 during the process. And after disputing the fraudulent charge three times over nearly a year, American Express kept saying the charge was legit. That’s when On Your Side got involved. “You know, honestly, I was surprised by you, Gary, and the On Your Side team sprung into action.”

On Your Side provided American Express with additional evidence, including dozens of online reviews from American tourists saying their credit cards were skimmed at the exact same gas station using the same tactics. As a result, American Express returned all $980 to Zack. “Well, Gary! Truly, truly thank you for your help,” Zack said.

On Your Side also helped a woman by the name of Karen Massoglia. She used her Capital One Visa card at the same Mexican gas station and was defrauded of $1,465. After Capital One rejected her dispute and said the charge was legit, On Your Side got involved. And once again, when I provided Capital One with the gas station’s history of complaints, they returned all $1,465 to Karen. “I’m incredibly glad that I contacted you guys,” Karen said. “I have my peace of mind back, and I have my $1,500 back. So, thank you very much for everything you did for me.”

Finally, On Your Side helped locate nearly $14,000 for Sandra Manney. Sandra refinanced her truck with a place called PenFed Credit Union. But unfortunately, when PenFed paid off the original finance company, they mistakenly sent the $14,000 to the wrong financial institution. According to Sandra, the 14 grand remained missing for three months.

Desperate, she contacted On Your Side, and when I asked PenFed Credit Union to review Sandra’s account, they found the missing $14,000 and sent it to the correct bank. Sandra says she owes it all to On Your Side. “Oh, I’m so excited and oh, so fast. They’ve already paid off the company, and everything is back to normal, so it makes me so very happy.”

When you add it all up, On Your Side recovered or saved $23,645 for viewers during the month of July. And for the entire year so far, it amounts to $317,794.

