Violent crime down 2% in Phoenix, rape cases rise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department released its crime report for the first six months of 2023. Overall, violent crimes and property crimes have dropped compared to the first six months of 2022, while officer-involved shootings and rape cases have increased.

Violent Crimes

The overall violent crime rate dropped 2%, while homicides and robberies declined 10%. Homicides alone are down more than 13%, with 15 fewer incidents compared to the same time period in 2022, when there were 113 homicides. A gun was used in the majority of homicides.

Robberies are down 12%, and aggravated assaults have remained about the same.

The number of reported rapes increased year over year by 10%. There were 51 more rapes reported in the first six months of this year than in the same time period in 2022. Because of the increase in rape cases, Phoenix police say they’re contracting with outside vendors to analyze rape kits. “I think we’ve got a good momentum going but there’s a lot more to do. This is work that continues every day and we are not going to let up,” Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in the report.

Property Crimes

Overall, property crimes are down 19%. However, vehicle thefts increased by 4%. Phoenix police say that Kia and Hyundai have seen drastic increases in theft this year due to social media trends about stealing these vehicles. If the number of thefts for Kia and Hyundai vehicles had stayed the same, auto thefts would have declined by 24%, according to the report.

Officer-Involved Shootings

These types of shootings have increased in 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022. There have been 18 officer-involved shootings in this time period compared to 13 last year. Of the 21 total shootings for this year, 16 suspects were armed with a gun or replica gun. Twelve of the suspects were prohibited from carrying a firearm.

“A key component of the Crime Reduction Plan released in June is to focus on those who are illegally carrying firearms. It is clear from what we’ve seen so far this year that prohibited possessors pose a danger to our community given the fact that they are not only willing to illegally possess weapons but use them against police officers,” Sullivan said in the report.

Mental Health

Phoenix Police say the types of situations officers encounter are constantly changing. They say over the last few years, there has been a dramatic increase in calls for people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. That’s why police implemented new training protocols in April 2023. The new program is called Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics (ICAT). It’s de-escalation training that focuses on people who are unarmed or armed with something other than a gun.

