Tempe car-free neighborhood seeks to change the way people live

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the first of its kind place, not just in Arizona but the entire United States. Culdesac Tempe is a car-free neighborhood built from scratch near Apache Road and McClintock Drive.

The first group of people has already moved into his community, which focuses on sustainability and promoting nearby local businesses. “What’s exciting are the opportunities that are unfolding each day,” resident Sara Hoy said.

It’s been a little over two months since Hoy moved from Central Pennsylvania to Tempe. She didn’t move for friends or family. Hoy specifically came to Arizona for the chance to live in a neighborhood where everything she might want or need is right there. “I had lived in other parts of the world where I was able to live without a car, and it really made a difference,” she said. “And I wanted to live like that here in the U.S.”

To counter the lack of vehicles, Culdesac Tempe external affairs leader Erin Boyd says the company put out surveys asking what are the essential services for a walkable community. “The number one demanded retail was a grocery store,” Boyd said. “This local neighborhood doesn’t have a grocery store within a one-mile radius. And so we now have a grocery opening this month.”

That’s on top of a restaurant, retail space dedicated to local businesses, and a community coffee shop. “If you think about walking out your front door, you typically see a parking spot or a street,” Boyd said. “Here at Culdesac, you walk out your front door, and you see your neighbor. We have opportunities for people to connect, relax, enjoy their parks over parking lots.”

For those wanting to get away, bike paths, electric scooters and cars are available to rent, and a Valley Metro rail stop across the street.

Tempe sustainability director Eric Iwersen says Culdesac’s commitment to no cars and reducing the carbon footprint aligns with the city’s long-term goals. “It’s the perfect time, you know, with climate issues that we’re talking about as well as just really good options and growth in city planning,” he said.

Both Iwersen and Boyd realize that a car-free lifestyle isn’t for everyone. But it’s clearly for more than just a select few; the waitlist for these Culdesac apartments is over 600 people long! “I have some people who are like you’re crazy, I couldn’t do that,” Hoy said. “But I think the majority is pretty positive.”

There is a parking lot for those visiting, but people have to pay to park in it.

