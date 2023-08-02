Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Student devastated after mom killed, found tied up with zip tie

A student at Central Florida is mourning the death of his mother, who was found dead inside her home. (Source: WESH, Steven Rivera Cartagena)
By Gail Paschall-Brown, WESH
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) – A student at Central Florida is mourning the death of his mother, who was found dead inside her home.

“Like if my body was a piece of glass, it was just cracked, shambled, and shattered in every single way,” Steven Rivera Cartagena said of how he felt after getting the news about his mom on July 17.

Police say 49-year-old Joysee Cartagena Clemente was found in her home with a large zip tie around her neck.

Sanford Police confirmed Tuesday that her death was the result of a homicide. Authorities believe it was an isolated incident.

Rivera Cartagena said his mom was a sweet woman and wasn’t the type of person to have enemies.

He said she was always helping others when she worked at Seminole County public schools and Jet Blue.

Her job called 911 when they could not reach her after she apparently had not signed on to her computer from home.

“My mother is my only immediate family that’s here in Florida, so hearing the news that she passed away, I felt like an orphan,” Rivera Cartagena said.

Rivera Cartagena urges whoever did this to turn himself in.

“She was my world. I mean, that’s all I knew,” he said.

Rivera Cartagena graduates in December and will continue his dream of becoming a doctor in memory of his mother.

Copyright 2023 WESH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI says five child sex trafficking victims were found in the Phoenix area during the...
FBI says 5 children rescued in Phoenix area after sex trafficking operation
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
One person has died in a crash on US 60 near Val Vista Drive in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.
DPS investigating deadly crash on westbound US 60 in east Mesa
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Family members say that Sal was last seen shopping at Phoenix Kohl's on 19th Avenue and Bell...
Phoenix family pleads for help to find beloved grandfather last seen at Kohl’s

Latest News

As of Aug. 1, Maricopa County has recorded 39 heat-associated deaths.
Heat-related deaths rise to 39 while hundreds of other deaths remain under investigation in Maricopa County
A new report shows heat-related deaths have risen to 39 in Maricopa County while another 312...
39 heat-related deaths confirmed in Maricopa County
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
You can enter the national parks for free on Friday
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
It’s unknown how long the child was underwater or if there was a gate around the pool.
Child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from pool in El Mirage