Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Storm chances dwindling, heat returns for the Phoenix area

First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Wednesday, 8/2/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those are also all three First Alert weather days.

High temperatures will climb back to near 115 to 116 thanks to a ridge of high pressure returning to our region. There’s also been a return to a flow of dry air coming into Arizona from the southwest, squashing storm chances after today.

Look for a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley today, but dry, quiet and hotter weather starting tomorrow. In the high country, storm chances remain near 50 percent today but drop off to just 10 percent starting tomorrow.

The monsoon isn’t over, but it looks like we’ll be in a breakthrough by at least the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI says five child sex trafficking victims were found in the Phoenix area during the...
FBI says 5 children rescued in Phoenix area after sex trafficking operation
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
One person has died in a crash on US 60 near Val Vista Drive in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.
DPS investigating deadly crash on westbound US 60 in east Mesa
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for 1-year-old Chyasia Evans, who died...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

Latest News

High temperatures will climb back to near 115 to 116 thanks to a ridge of high pressure...
Storm chances decreasing for the Phoenix area
First Alert Weather 9PM Update for Tuesday 08/01/23
First Alert Weather: High heat back this weekend for metro Phoenix
First Alert Weather 9PM Update for Tuesday 08/01/23
Arizona's going to warm up again, but the mornings won't be as hot
Temps are expected to go back above 110 around Phoenix this week.
Temps climbing back to the 110s around Phoenix this week