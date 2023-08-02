Storm chances dwindling, heat returns for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those are also all three First Alert weather days.

High temperatures will climb back to near 115 to 116 thanks to a ridge of high pressure returning to our region. There’s also been a return to a flow of dry air coming into Arizona from the southwest, squashing storm chances after today.

Look for a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley today, but dry, quiet and hotter weather starting tomorrow. In the high country, storm chances remain near 50 percent today but drop off to just 10 percent starting tomorrow.

The monsoon isn’t over, but it looks like we’ll be in a breakthrough by at least the end of next week.

