Step inside Lunch Money, Chandler’s ‘quirkiest little gift shop’

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Just pulling into the parking lot outside Lunch Money, Chandler’s self-proclaimed “quirkiest little gift shop,” and you are feeling the vibes! One step inside and you’re bombarded with green walls, pink EVERYTHING, happy rainbows and positive words everywhere you look!

Lunch Money owner Erin Dragoo grew up in Tucson and says that in high school, her mom would give her lunch money for the week on Monday and expect it to last until Friday. Instead of using that $20 to buy lunch, she would share food with a friend and take that money to the mall! Erin would buy colorful trinkets and graphic tees, saying she couldn’t resist the euphoria of shopping.

After trying careers in hairstyling and selling jewelry, it seems only right that Erin would find great joy and purpose in providing others with a beautiful shopping experience. Now she spends her days helping customers spread the love to others through great gift giving and super fun gift wrapping!

At Lunch Money, you’ll find sequin martini glass dresses, disco ball earrings, handmade Arizona wallets, fake cakes to hold trinkets or gift cards, pens, journals, tote bags and checkered pants. And do not miss their specialty items for birthdays and bridal showers.

Erin hopes that her small Chandler store can bring as much happiness and nostalgia to her customers as it brings her every day!!

Erin will be featured on Jaime’s Local Love: The Podcast. Her episode on Lunch Money drops on Aug. 21. You can find Jaime’s Local Love: An Arizona’s Family Original Podcast anywhere you get your podcasts.

Lunch Money

Address: 2430 S. Gilbert Rd, Suite 7, Chandler, AZ 85286 | Phone: (480) 622-4220

Website: www.lunchmoneyaz.com

Social Media: Instagram | Facebook

