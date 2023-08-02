Service dog stolen from Tempe hotel has been found, reunited with owner

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A dog owner is breathing a sigh of relief after being reunited with her pup, who was stolen last week. On Tuesday, Tempe police confirmed that Lani, a French bulldog and trained service dog, was found and back with her owner.

The search for Lani began when she was reportedly taken from a room at the Double Tree Hotel in Tempe on July 26. Lani’s owner, Andrea Albornoz, said she was visiting the Valley from Los Angeles to attend a conference and didn’t realize that the door to her hotel room wasn’t completely shut when she went to get coffee. Once Albornoz returned to her room, Lani was gone.

The one-and-a-half-year-old service dog helps detect Albornoz’s seizures. “All I want is my dog back. Please just become passionate because this is a life-saving service animal, and we need her back,” Albornoz told Arizona’s Family while handing out flyers for her missing pup on July 28. She was offering a $20,000 reward for Lani’s safe return.

Tempe police have not said if a suspect was arrested, who was involved in taking Lani, or how the dog was returned.

