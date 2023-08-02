San Luis port of entry construction raises traffic concerns

SAN LUIS (3TV/CBS 5) — The San Luis Port of Entry could soon see some traffic delays, especially with schools starting back up. It’s all due to the ongoing San Luis Port of Entry Modernization and Expansion Project, construction that started a little over a month ago.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the expansion includes doubling vehicle processing lanes from eight to 16. Four additional pedestrian lanes will also be added on top of a new facility fully equipped with technology. And starting July 31, the exit on William Brooks Avenue will no longer be available.

The San Luis’s port of entry director said in a press release that all northbound traffic will exit at Main Street and Urtuzuastegui Street, a street that already has heavy traffic and pedestrians.

It’s a challenge the San Luis Police Department said they’ve been prepared for. With a yearslong project like this one, some extra manpower may be needed. “We’re looking into contracting a private company for traffic,” Alan Guevara, San Luis Police Officer, said. “For doing traffic in those big areas and intersections — that would alleviate the officers from being at those intersections.”

Although a lengthy project, Guevara said it’s an expansion that will benefit both sides. According to CBP, over 3 million vehicles cross the San Luis port of entry every year. The first phase, which includes expanding vehicle processing lanes and pedestrian lanes, is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2025.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.