Phoenix police find missing 7-year-old boy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have found a young boy who went missing on Tuesday. Police say 7-year-old Pax Messery was found with a family friend and is back home safe with his family. Police say Messery’s parents were in miscommunication with the child’s friend’s parents.

Messery was reported missing after he was last seen near 11th Street and Ocotillo Road, just south of Glendale Avenue, and his parents were concerned about his welfare.

