Phoenix family pleads for help to find beloved grandfather last seen at Kohl’s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Surveillance camera pictures confirm that Sal Caturano was inside the Phoenix Kohl’s department store, off 19th Avenue and Bell Road, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. He hasn’t been seen since.

“It’s just mind-boggling how somebody could be inside the store, and exit the store at 10:24, and then be completely gone,” said Scott Caturano, Sal’s son.

Caturano’s wife Sally, and son Scott sat down with Arizona’s Family to talk about the bizarre disappearance of the beloved husband, father and grandfather, who said he was running out to buy a shirt, then never came home. “Somebody must have gotten him,” Salley said. “That’s the only thing I can think of because he would never do this. I know it. Where’s the car? Where’s our car? Just doesn’t make sense.”

Family members say the 86-year-old grandfather had a strong bond with his three sons, grandson and wife, who he’s been married to for six decades. He’d often walk around his Phoenix apartment complex and drive to the grocery store on a regular basis. Taking off on his own is not something he would do. “He would not leave his family, his grandson, his kids, his wife of about 60 years,” Scott said. “Just to vanish, no.”

It appears that outside cameras in the Kohl’s parking lot did not catch whether the missing grandfather got into his car alone, with someone else, or didn’t get in at all. Caturano was driving a beige 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with license plate BHZ1311. The vehicle hasn’t been found. The Caturanos are reaching out to the public, hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead them to Sal. “Someone hopefully saw something,” Scott said. “Don’t be afraid if you saw something. Call Silent Witness or call Phoenix PD or Silver Alert.”

“He’s my life,” Sally said. “I’m lost in here without him. I really am. I am lost.”

“He doesn’t deserve to be out there, wherever he is, under the circumstances,” Scott said before he was overcome with tears.

Family members said that someone tried to make an online charge with one of Sal’s credit cards a few days ago. His vehicle was reportedly spotted near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Monday night, but it wasn’t clear who was driving the car.

Anyone with information can call the Phoenix Police Department (602-262-6151) or the department’s Family Investigations Bureau (602-534-2121).

