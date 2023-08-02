Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix family pleads for help to find beloved grandfather last seen at Kohl’s

Outside cameras in the Kohl’s parking lot did not catch whether Sal Caturano, 86, got into his car alone, with someone else, or didn’t get in at all.
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Surveillance camera pictures confirm that Sal Caturano was inside the Phoenix Kohl’s department store, off 19th Avenue and Bell Road, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26. He hasn’t been seen since.

“It’s just mind-boggling how somebody could be inside the store, and exit the store at 10:24, and then be completely gone,” said Scott Caturano, Sal’s son.

Caturano’s wife Sally, and son Scott sat down with Arizona’s Family to talk about the bizarre disappearance of the beloved husband, father and grandfather, who said he was running out to buy a shirt, then never came home. “Somebody must have gotten him,” Salley said. “That’s the only thing I can think of because he would never do this. I know it. Where’s the car? Where’s our car? Just doesn’t make sense.”

Family members say the 86-year-old grandfather had a strong bond with his three sons, grandson and wife, who he’s been married to for six decades. He’d often walk around his Phoenix apartment complex and drive to the grocery store on a regular basis. Taking off on his own is not something he would do. “He would not leave his family, his grandson, his kids, his wife of about 60 years,” Scott said. “Just to vanish, no.”

It appears that outside cameras in the Kohl’s parking lot did not catch whether the missing grandfather got into his car alone, with someone else, or didn’t get in at all. Caturano was driving a beige 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer with license plate BHZ1311. The vehicle hasn’t been found. The Caturanos are reaching out to the public, hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead them to Sal. “Someone hopefully saw something,” Scott said. “Don’t be afraid if you saw something. Call Silent Witness or call Phoenix PD or Silver Alert.”

“He’s my life,” Sally said. “I’m lost in here without him. I really am. I am lost.”

“He doesn’t deserve to be out there, wherever he is, under the circumstances,” Scott said before he was overcome with tears.

Family members said that someone tried to make an online charge with one of Sal’s credit cards a few days ago. His vehicle was reportedly spotted near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Monday night, but it wasn’t clear who was driving the car.

Anyone with information can call the Phoenix Police Department (602-262-6151) or the department’s Family Investigations Bureau (602-534-2121).

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

When you add it all up, On Your Side recovered or saved $23,645 for viewers during the month of...
On Your Side recovers $23K during month of July
On Your Side helped viewers recover over $20,000 of their money in July from businesses that...
On Your Side got viewers back over $23k of their money in July
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the expansion includes doubling vehicle...
Delays at San Luis port of entry
Outside cameras in the Kohl’s parking lot did not catch whether Sal Caturano, 86, got into his...
Phoenix family searching for missing grandfather last seen in Khol's
Police tape could be seen around one of the buildings in downtown Phoenix.
Police say no suspicious items found after bomb threat in downtown Phoenix