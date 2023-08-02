Phoenix condo fire leaves woman in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is seriously hurt after a fire burned through a Phoenix condo on Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., fire crews arrived at a condo near 17th and Campbell Avenues, north of Indian School Road, and found heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews entered the home to put out the flames but found a woman suffering from smoke inhalation on the second floor. She was quickly carried out by firefighters and taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Crews prevented the flames from spreading to other units. One other person was displaced, and no firefighters were hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

