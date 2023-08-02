Peoria Ford dealership holding water drive to benefit Salvation Army

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Imagine going into a car dealership with no cars inside! A Ford dealership in Peoria traded their showroom cars for bottled water instead. It’s all part of the “Fill an F-150 Water Drive” to benefit the Salvation Army, and Peoria Ford decided to go all out.

Good Morning Arizona’s Colton Shone stopped by the showroom for a glimpse of dozens of water bottle pallets. This is the 11th year the company has held the drive, and they’ve been able to bring in over a million bottles of water! Just in the last few days, the company has gathered over 200,000 water bottles.

“We know how hot it gets here. This is why a drive like this is so important. We’ve been doing this for 11 years, we’re doing it with great partners like Dunkin’, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, and of course, Salvation Army,” said Armando Montero, service performance specialist with Ford Motor Company.

The dealership scheduled semi-trucks to pick up the pallets, which will then be distributed to the Salvation Army. “We are going to have all this delivered hopefully this week to everyone in town,” said Pat Hickey, general manager and partner of Peoria Ford.

If you know someone or an organization doing something good in your community, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.