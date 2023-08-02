Your Life
Mules deliver Amazon packages to the bottom of the Grand Canyon

Thanks to trusty mules, Phantom Ranch employees who live and work at the bottom of the canyon can have all of their supplies delivered to them.
Thanks to trusty mules, Phantom Ranch employees who live and work at the bottom of the canyon can have all of their supplies delivered to them.(Amazon)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) It’s no surprise that Amazon delivers to many parts of the globe, but what about the bottom of a canyon — such as the Grand Canyon? Amazon has been tracking its most unique delivery locations worldwide, and the Grand Canyon’s Phantom Ranch made the list. However, a specific type of animal is what makes the deliveries possible.

Thanks to trusty mules, Phantom Ranch employees who live and work at the bottom of the canyon can have all of their supplies delivered to them. There are no roads to the bottom of the canyon, and the only way to get there is by walking, river raft or by mule. So how does it work?

First, Amazon packages arrive at a purchasing warehouse on the South Rim, and Phantom Ranch trucks deliver the packages to the mule barn. Packers then weigh the items, feed and clean the mules and carefully pack up the items and supplies employees need. When the sun rises, they start the trek down the canyon.

The mules deliver things such as fresh produce, toilet paper, mail, beer, bacon, and of course, Amazon packages. “We bring down pretty much anything that Phantom Ranch might need and any sort of packages they want delivered,” said Annie Zenin, a Phantom Ranch mule packer. “It’s important to be able to give these people not only what they need, but also what they want while they’re living at the bottom of the canyon. If they need anything ordered off of Amazon, they’ll get it.”

To see more of Amazon’s unique delivery locations around the world, click or tap here.

