The Mission serving up delicious happy hour food and drinks in Scottsdale

If you're in north Scottsdale, check out The Mission's "Guac-Tail Hour!"
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are in north Scottsdale, be sure to check out The Mission’s happy hour. It’s actually called Guac-Tail Hour!

They offer happy hour every day from 3 to 5 pm at their Kierland location in the bar area. You can pick up Jidori Chicken Wings for $6 or an Ahi Tuna Tostada for $5. They also offer Crispy Pork and Cola Lime Glaze with peanut, Chiltepin, pickled Fresno chilis, lettuce and cilantro for $4. One of the better deals on their happy hour menu is the guac and bottle deal. For $20, you can get chips, salsa, guacamole and a bottle of wine. Not too shabby!

The vibe of The Mission is great too, and a spot worth checking out after a day of shopping at the Commons. For the full Guac-Tail Hour menu, click or tap here.

7122 E Greenway Pkwy Ste 140, Scottsdale - Happy Hour every day from 3-5 p.m.

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

