LIVE: Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone to discuss drugs in jails, recent lake tragedies and more

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a number of topics, including drug seizures in county jails. He’s previously discussed several instances of inmates attempting to smuggle drugs, such as fentanyl, into jail.

The sheriff is also expected to discuss recent lake tragedies. In the most recent case last week, a 6-year-old girl died after being hit by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. About two weeks before, a man drowned at the lake and his 5-year-old cousin was hospitalized.

Other topics Sheriff Penzone is set to bring up during the press conference include:

Status of body scanners and K-9s

Status of Motor Squad (motorcycle unit)

Fugitive Apprehension Task Enforcement (FATE) Unit arrests

Melendres Compliance

