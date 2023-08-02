Your Life
LIVE: Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone to discuss drugs in jails, recent lake tragedies and more

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a number of topics, including drug seizures in county jails. He’s previously discussed several instances of inmates attempting to smuggle drugs, such as fentanyl, into jail.

The sheriff is also expected to discuss recent lake tragedies. In the most recent case last week, a 6-year-old girl died after being hit by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. About two weeks before, a man drowned at the lake and his 5-year-old cousin was hospitalized.

Other topics Sheriff Penzone is set to bring up during the press conference include:

  • Status of body scanners and K-9s
  • Status of Motor Squad (motorcycle unit)
  • Fugitive Apprehension Task Enforcement (FATE) Unit arrests
  • Melendres Compliance

Watch the press conference live beginning at 3 p.m.

