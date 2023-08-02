Manuel Arteaga making immediate impact with Phoenix Rising

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Manuel Arteaga took his talents to Phoenix over the past USL offseason, and like his home country Venezuela, where he grew up and played for Deportivo La Guaira and Zamora of Liga FUTVE, Arteaga draws a crowd.

“The truth is I am delighted. I am happy, my family is happy, grateful for the care and love they have given me here,” he said.

Arteaga has provided an offensive spark for the Rising, scoring 11 goals thus far into the season, the most of any player on the team and third in the USL Championship overall. The 29-year-old forward took home USL Championship’s Player of the Month for June, averaging a goal every 93.3 minutes overall on a shot conversion rate of 33.3 percent.

Phoenix Rising’s Manuel Arteaga with his USL Championship Golden Boot-leading 11th goal of the season. Carlos Harvey on the assist. #MBvPHX | #RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/PyUoUBRL1n — Jake Anderson (@jwa1994) July 30, 2023

“He always puts the team ahead of everything, and I think that’s what makes him a special person and player,” Phoenix Rising manager Juan Guerra said. “He is a striker, and he loves to score goals, but he is willing to sacrifice 100% defensively to help the team. So he is a striker with a huge ambition to grow and score goals and to notice that it’s important.”

Guerra has led the Rising since the club parted ways with former manager Rick Schantz after five seasons back in December. At 17 years old, Arteaga played on the Venezuelan national team alongside a veteran midfielder in Guerra. They both reunited through the Phoenix Rising in 2023, rekindling a friendship and learning a lot together.

“It has been easy to adapt to his way of playing because it is the same way I like to play and enjoy playing soccer,” Arteaga said. “I am very grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to be here and for believing in me.

“I came here for him again... I’m more than grateful for him, to be honest... If he’s still here... If he wants me to be there, I’ll be there. He has always been there to help me; I have learned a lot with him.”

Prior to signing with the Rising, Arteaga played two seasons with the Indy Eleven, scoring 15 goals and recording five assists during his tenure. In 2023, The Rising has a record of 7-8-6 and is striving to secure a spot in the playoffs. They were unable to do so in 2022, which was the first time since 2016 that they missed the playoffs.

No matter the outcome, Arteaga is grateful for his fans who root for him, as well as his team, to succeed.

“They continue to give me that love... I am more than grateful to each one because the support of each one and of the people has been important for me to adapt...” Arteaga said.

