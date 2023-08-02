At least one person injured after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in a Chandler neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Chandler Police are at the scene of the shooting near Arizona Avenue and Ryan Road, north of Queen Creek Road. A police spokesperson confirmed someone was shot but doesn’t have any further information on the person’s condition. An investigation into what led to the shooting is underway.
