At least one person injured after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

Police are at the scene of the shooting near Arizona Avenue and Ryan Road, north of Queen Creek Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured in a Chandler neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Chandler Police are at the scene of the shooting near Arizona Avenue and Ryan Road, north of Queen Creek Road. A police spokesperson confirmed someone was shot but doesn’t have any further information on the person’s condition. An investigation into what led to the shooting is underway.

