‘I fulfilled my mission’ says suspect accused of killing UA professor

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Chilling new video was released from inside the University of Arizona’s school halls — an interrogation room — on the day police say professor Thomas Meixner was shot and killed by an expelled student last October.

“Well, at least I fulfilled my mission,” Murad Dervish said in the interrogation video. It’s the first time we hear Dervish speak about it, and perhaps the most incriminating thing he said was after officers walked out of the room. Left alone with his own thoughts, he made that disturbing comment just hours after he reportedly gunned down UA professor Thomas Meixner.

Officer: “I am charging you with murder in the first degree.” Dervish: “Okay.” Officer: “You looked surprised.”

A first-degree murder trial like this will rest on what is or is not admissible in court.

Dervish’s bizarre interrogation interview is part of newly released video from that fateful day, including surveillance footage in the halls of the Harshbarger building moments after shots rang out. Though the videos have no audio, you can see someone running down the hall, another person peering out from behind a door for safety, and just a minute later, officers begin storming the hall, walking up and down with rifles looking for the suspect and searching for people still hiding inside. But Dervish had left and was eventually caught near Gila Bend trying to flee to Mexico.

He had recently been expelled and banned from campus for threatening behavior. He was a grad student at the school, and Professor Thomas Meixner was the department head of his program.

Officer: “We have quite a bit of evidence, and I think you know what that evidence is.” Dervish: “Well, it’s a shame we can’t talk. We seem like we have a lot in common. Going to U of A, living in San Diego.” The officer then says he would like to hear Dervish’s side of the story, but the suspect has a snarky response to that request. Officer: “We found a gun in your car.” Dervish: “I’m sure you would like to hear it. You’ll hear my story in court.”

Because Dervish had been read his Miranda rights before he said he “fulfilled his mission,” that statement is admissible in court and likely would be used by prosecutors to establish premeditation. Law enforcement experts said leaving a suspect alone like that is often a technique to see what they’ll say, just like this.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.