Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘I fulfilled my mission’ says suspect accused of killing UA professor

New video released from inside the interrogation room on the day police say a University of Arizona professor was shot and killed by an expelled student.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Chilling new video was released from inside the University of Arizona’s school halls — an interrogation room — on the day police say professor Thomas Meixner was shot and killed by an expelled student last October.

“Well, at least I fulfilled my mission,” Murad Dervish said in the interrogation video. It’s the first time we hear Dervish speak about it, and perhaps the most incriminating thing he said was after officers walked out of the room. Left alone with his own thoughts, he made that disturbing comment just hours after he reportedly gunned down UA professor Thomas Meixner.

A first-degree murder trial like this will rest on what is or is not admissible in court.

Dervish’s bizarre interrogation interview is part of newly released video from that fateful day, including surveillance footage in the halls of the Harshbarger building moments after shots rang out. Though the videos have no audio, you can see someone running down the hall, another person peering out from behind a door for safety, and just a minute later, officers begin storming the hall, walking up and down with rifles looking for the suspect and searching for people still hiding inside. But Dervish had left and was eventually caught near Gila Bend trying to flee to Mexico.

He had recently been expelled and banned from campus for threatening behavior. He was a grad student at the school, and Professor Thomas Meixner was the department head of his program.

Because Dervish had been read his Miranda rights before he said he “fulfilled his mission,” that statement is admissible in court and likely would be used by prosecutors to establish premeditation. Law enforcement experts said leaving a suspect alone like that is often a technique to see what they’ll say, just like this.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

New video released from inside the interrogation room on the day police say a University of...
New video shows interrogation of suspect who killed UArizona professor
Isaia Glass
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Offensive tackle Isaia Glass
Vallow was found guilty of killing her two youngest children and conspiring to kill Tammy...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison
Travion Brown
Speak of the Devils Podcast Sitdown Series: Linebacker Travion Brown