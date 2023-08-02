Your Life
Hobbs signs into law GOP rental tax ban and getting Prop 400 on the ballot

Arizona governor Katie Hobbs got Proposition 400 passed after compromising with Republicans, agreeing to pass their bill banning cities and towns from imposing rental tax.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the longest legislative session in Arizona’s history continues, currently at 204 days, the legislative Republicans and Arizona’s Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, got the bills they wanted passed. The GOP got their bill prohibiting municipalities from imposing rental tax signed by the governor, and Hobbs got the transportation tax extension known as Proposition 400 on the ballot.

Hobbs vetoed SB 1131 earlier in the year but agreed to sign the bill into law in exchange for bipartisan support in getting Proposition 400 on her desk. Both released statements Tuesday that include the passing of their bills mean.

On the rental tax prohibition, the Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus says their bill will save renters as much as $200 a month for medical bills, food, gas and other necessities. “Rental prices aren’t going down anytime soon, and Arizona tenants are agonizing over just how much more expensive it is now to rent an apartment or house than ever before,” Majority Whip Sine Kerr said in the statement.

The prohibition will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, at the request of Democrats so that cities and towns have time to adjust.

On the Transportation Excise Tax, SB 1102, Hobbs said, “Today, we showed we can put politics aside and work across party lines to get big things done for Arizona.” She continues by saying, “I’m proud to sign this bill into law that will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, build and attract businesses, and help make Arizona the best place to work, live, and raise a family. With support spanning across political parties, businesses, workers and everyday Arizonans, Prop 400 will secure our economic future and give every Arizonan an opportunity to succeed in our thriving economy.”

Proposition 400 is a decades-old half-cent sales tax that passed in 1985 and again in 2004 to pay for major road and freeway projects, including the light rail. Renewing the tax effectively won’t be an increase to taxpayers for the next 20 years. It’s expected to raise over $1 billion a year for a total of $21.7 billion. The proposition will appear during the 2024 General Election.

