Heat-related deaths in Maricopa County rise to 39; over 300 cases under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An additional 14 heat-related deaths have been recorded in Maricopa County over the past week, raising the number of heat deaths this year to 39. Another 312 deaths in the county are under investigation.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) released the new statistics Wednesday morning as the Phoenix area continues grappling with a record-breaking heat wave. Monday marked the first day since June 28 that Phoenix did not see 110 degrees or higher. However, temperatures will once again be climbing this week and into the weekend.

According to the latest report, there have been nine indoor heat-associated deaths in the county as of Aug. 1. Of those, six had a non-functioning air conditioner. The majority of heat-related deaths, 77%, happened outside. Tap/click here to see the latest MCDPH report.

As of this week, there have been 25 confirmed heat-associated deaths.

The first heat-related death in the county this year happened on April 11. With 39 heat-associated deaths confirmed as of the beginning of this month, the number is coming close to reaching last year’s overall total of 42 deaths.

Last week, Maricopa County’s chief medical examiner warned that the Valley could be on its way to a record number of heat deaths. In Late July, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office brought in 10 refrigerated containers to be used as backup storage for bodies should the existing facility reach capacity. Similar coolers were brought in during the summer of 2020 due to a surge of COVID-19 deaths.

