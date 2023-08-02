Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gravy-themed roller coaster set to open at theme park next year

Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old can ride along with the whole family. (Source: WFIE, Holiday World)
By Monica Watkins and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – If you’ve ever wanted to ride in an oversized gravy boat, now’s your chance.

A new family coaster, Good Gravy!, will open to the public in May 2024, at Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana.

According to Holiday World officials, guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat which will be pulled backward uphill before flying forward through the station onto a cranberry-colored track, hitting a max speed of 37 mph.

The train will fly through a giant cranberry jelly can before avoiding giant kitchen trimmings, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards.

The family boomerang ride is the first of its kind to open in North America and will be nearly 1,500 feet long, according to a news release.

Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old can ride along with the whole family.

Construction has already begun on the station and ride footers, and the track will arrive in early November, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI says five child sex trafficking victims were found in the Phoenix area during the...
FBI says 5 children rescued in Phoenix area after sex trafficking operation
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
One person has died in a crash on US 60 near Val Vista Drive in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.
DPS investigating deadly crash on westbound US 60 in east Mesa
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Family members say that Sal was last seen shopping at Phoenix Kohl's on 19th Avenue and Bell...
Phoenix family pleads for help to find beloved grandfather last seen at Kohl’s

Latest News

A student at Central Florida is mourning the death of his mother, who was found dead inside her...
Student devastated after mom killed, found tied up with zip tie
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver to be charged with negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Ramon Diaz talks about the effects of what he said he went through at Northwestern. (Source:...
Northwestern student talks about effects of hazing
As of Aug. 1, Maricopa County has recorded 39 heat-associated deaths.
Heat-related deaths in Maricopa County rise to 39; over 300 cases under investigation
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation