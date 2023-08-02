Your Life
First Alert Weather days for excessive heat around Phoenix: Round 2

AZFamily First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Wednesday, 8/2/23
By Royal Norman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) So far today, Phoenix has made it to 111 degrees. So we had two days, at least, with temperatures below 110, but that’s over and 110+ days are back for the rest of the week into deep next week.

In fact, it’s going to get hot enough to justify a First Alert for Excessive Heat Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On each of those days, the highs will be around 115 degrees and it will be very dry. The lower humidity will, at least, help to lower morning temperatures. So instead of those hideous lows in the mid-90s we had much of July, we think we’ll be in the low 90s if not an occasional day in the upper-80s.

And here’s another update to the heat around Arizona in July. According to the state climatologist, most of the towns and cities around Arizona just finished up their hottest month on record. Not just the hottest July, but also the hottest month. And, as you know, Phoenix was a part of that with an average temperature of more than seven degrees above normal. Compare that to the cooler-than-normal June we had where temps ran two degrees below average. Wow.

Late this week and into the weekend, we will see some storms in southeast Arizona and in the mountains. However, there won’t be many of them.

