Watch live: Multiple fires burining at industrial businesses in Phoenix

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 100 firefighters are battling multiple fires at businesses in a Phoenix industrial area. Firefighters were called out to a business near 31st Avenue and Lincoln Street on Wednesday afternoon. Black smoke can be seen for miles. Capt. Kim Quick-Ragsdale with the Phoenix Fire Department confirmed the fire has spread to multiple areas and that it’s burning trailers, cars and miscellaneous items. Crews are evacuating the immediate vicinity and are asking people to avoid the area.

The fire was bumped up to a third alarm response, which sends more resources to the fire, including firefighters, engines, ladder trucks and more from Phoenix and surrounding cities. The weather is playing a role. “We do have some high winds right now that is (sic) blowing it to the east,” said Quick-Ragsdale. It was 108 degrees when the fire was called out. Quick-Ragsdale said it’s unclear what started the fire but no injuries have been reported.

