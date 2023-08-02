Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Driver fleeing police plows into pedestrians on busy NYC sidewalk

Police say the driver of a stolen car is in custody after running down several people and smashing into two cars in New York City. (WABC, WITNESS PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A man driving a stolen SUV struck a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk while fleeing from police Tuesday on a busy Manhattan street near Grand Central Terminal, injuring 10 people who all were expected to survive, authorities said.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene during the afternoon rush hour near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street in Midtown, also near the Chrysler Building and the Hyatt Grand Central New York hotel. The worst of the injuries was a fractured ankle, police and fire officials said at an evening news conference at the scene.

Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle by a license plate scanner at about 5:30 p.m. and tried to stop the SUV, which initially appeared to be pulling over, officials said.

The vehicle drove off, struck a bicyclist and a taxi and then went up on a sidewalk and hit the pedestrians while making a U-turn on Lexington, police said. The SUV then drove the wrong way on Lexington and struck another vehicle head-on, police said. Officers said the SUV’s speeds were low because of traffic.

The driver of the SUV, which was reported stolen out of the Bronx on Monday, was a 20-year-old man who was detained at the scene by bystanders until police arrived. Police say the man did not have a New York driver’s license.

Police did not take questions at the news conference and said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

The jury is deciding whether the man who killed 11 people at a synagogue should receive the...
Day of jury deliberations ends without sentence for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
Police say the driver of a stolen car is in custody after running down several people and...
Police: Man driving stolen SUV strikes pedestrians in NYC, injuring 10
The Thunderbird Fire Chief said the fire was caused by a lighting strike.
Tree farm fire near Maricopa caused by lightning contained, 319 acres burned
The first group of people has already moved into his community, which focuses on sustainability...
Tempe car-free neighborhood seeks to change the way people live