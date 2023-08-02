DPS: Reckless driver in custody after striking car on I-10 in Phoenix, fighting with troopers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A driver is in custody after reportedly driving recklessly and crashing into another car on Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Wednesday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety reports.

Shortly after noon, DPS troopers responded to reports that a driver was recklessly moving in and out of traffic on I-10, at one point driving on the shoulder. DPS says the suspect also struck another car in the tunnel, injuring the driver.

Troopers soon managed to bring the car to a stop using their patrol SUVs. DPS says the suspect was taken into custody after a struggle with troopers, who were not injured. Other information was not immediately available.

For a short time, some eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed just past the Tunnel but they have since reopened.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 2, 2023

