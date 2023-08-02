Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

D-backs acquire Tommy Pham from Mets

New York Mets' Tommy Pham during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White...
New York Mets' Tommy Pham during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the New York Mets just before the end of Tuesday’s trade deadline. In exchange, 17-year-old shortstop prospect Jeremy Rodriguez is heading to New York.

The Diamondbacks have added a much-needed bat. With a loaded outfield of Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and now Pham, the team’s outfield provides plenty of depth and variety. Pham has been one of the best hitters since the start of May, slashing .286/.365/.503, upping his line to .268/.348/.472 line in 264 plate appearances overall after an abysmal .196/.283/.348 start to the season.

Pham provides a middle-of-the-order bat, specializing against lefties throughout his career. He has 10 home runs and 36 RBIs, producing his best offensive performance in recent years. Pham is a career .260/.354/.436 hitter who’s played for a plethora of teams in his 10-year career and has now been traded four times.

The 35-year-old is currently making $6 million on a one-year deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin (57) in action during a baseball game against...
D-backs trade Andrew Chafin to Brewers, acquire Peter Strzelecki
Oakland Athletics' Jace Peterson during a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Oakland,...
D-backs acquire Jace Peterson from Athletics
Seattle Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates striking out Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian...
D-backs trade Rojas, others to Mariners for closer Sewald
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh...
D-backs open 4-game series against Giants amid struggles; injury updates and trade deadline speculation