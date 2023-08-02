D-backs acquire Tommy Pham from Mets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the New York Mets just before the end of Tuesday’s trade deadline. In exchange, 17-year-old shortstop prospect Jeremy Rodriguez is heading to New York.

The Diamondbacks have added a much-needed bat. With a loaded outfield of Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and now Pham, the team’s outfield provides plenty of depth and variety. Pham has been one of the best hitters since the start of May, slashing .286/.365/.503, upping his line to .268/.348/.472 line in 264 plate appearances overall after an abysmal .196/.283/.348 start to the season.

Pham provides a middle-of-the-order bat, specializing against lefties throughout his career. He has 10 home runs and 36 RBIs, producing his best offensive performance in recent years. Pham is a career .260/.354/.436 hitter who’s played for a plethora of teams in his 10-year career and has now been traded four times.

The 35-year-old is currently making $6 million on a one-year deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

