Child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from pool in El Mirage

It’s unknown how long the child was underwater or if there was a gate around the pool.
It's unknown how long the child was underwater or if there was a gate around the pool.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is in the hospital after he was pulled from a backyard pool in El Mirage late Tuesday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., El Mirage police were called to a home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads after a caller told dispatchers that a toddler was pulled out of the backyard swimming pool. Firefighters arrived and began CPR on the 2-year-old. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It’s unknown how long the child was underwater or if there was a gate around the pool. The investigation is ongoing.

