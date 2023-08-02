Child in extremely critical condition after being pulled from pool in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler is in the hospital after he was pulled from a backyard pool in El Mirage late Tuesday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., El Mirage police were called to a home near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads after a caller told dispatchers that a toddler was pulled out of the backyard swimming pool. Firefighters arrived and began CPR on the 2-year-old. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

It’s unknown how long the child was underwater or if there was a gate around the pool. The investigation is ongoing.

