Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Body-cam shows Maricopa police officers and K-9 taking violent suspect into custody

Two officers in Maricopa and a police K-9 are getting praise from the city’s police chief for the way they took a violent suspect into custody.
By Derek Staahl
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two officers in Maricopa and a police K-9 are getting praise from the city’s police chief for the way they took a violent suspect into custody.

Video obtained by Arizona’s Family shows the officers were able to subdue the suspect last month with teamwork and a well-timed assist from the police dog, even after one officer’s taser failed. “It’s just a great example of how a simple traffic stop can suddenly turn and become a dangerous encounter very quickly,” said Maricopa Police Chief Mark Goodman. “I thought our officers did an amazing job.”

The incident started with a routine traffic stop near John Wayne Parkway and Cobblestone Farms Drive around 1:30 am on July 16, according to police records. An officer identified in records as “Officer Burns” pulled over a vehicle for a suspected suspended registration. He grew suspicious when the front passenger could not provide identification, and his stated name did not match the police record system, according to the chief and the footage.

“And so he digs a little deeper. Sure enough, he figures out the front passenger is not the person who he claims to be, and he has some warrants for his arrest,” the chief said.

When Officer Burns tried to handcuff the man, he punched the officer in the face, setting off a melee. Court records identified the suspect as 20-year-old Stanley Ulate. Officer Burns tried to use his taser, but it failed. The video shows a second officer arriving, and the two continue to struggle with Ulate.

But by a stroke of luck, the second officer happened to be the department’s lone K-9 handler. The struggle ended when K-9 officer Karma lunged at the suspect. “The officers in this particular incident did a great job using the tools available to them, trying to de-escalate the situation. Trying to take a violent suspect into custody with the minimum force necessary,” Chief Goodman said.

Ulate is facing multiple felonies, including aggravated assault on an officer.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

Two officers in Maricopa and a police K-9 are getting praise from the city’s police chief for...
Body-cam shows Maricopa police using K-9 to take down violent suspect
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
Some kids don’t have rides to the club, and others are braving the heat to get there.
$1M donation will help get kids to after-school program at Chandler Boys and Girls Club
One of the suspects reportedly rushed at an officer, gun in hand, which was when an officer...
Suspect in north Phoenix police shooting has life-threatening injuries