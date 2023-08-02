ASU reaches 15-year naming rights deal with Mountain America Credit Union

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Say goodbye to the Sun Devil Stadium name. The stadium will bear a new name thanks to a new naming rights deal between Arizona State University and Mountain America Credit Union. On Wednesday, ASU and Sun Devil Athletics announced a 15-year naming rights partnership, including the football stadium, which will now be called “Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.”

“This is one of the most important naming rights deals in the history of college sports and that speaks to both the power and the future of our brand,” ASU President Michael Crow said in a statement. “We are grateful for Mountain America’s investment in our student-athletes and our programs. This agreement creates a pathway to help us compete at the highest levels of athletics in today’s changing environment.”

#BREAKING: Sun Devil Stadium is now Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils (@ASUFootball)!



This change comes from a 15-year naming-rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union (@mountainamericacu) — learn more: https://t.co/b7mIeVydXo pic.twitter.com/FEN8WrFleA — Arizona State University (@ASU) August 2, 2023

The change comes at the age of a new era for Sun Devil football. Last year, the school announced alumnus Kenny Dillingham would take over as head coach after the firing of Herm Edwards. Dillingham was previously the offensive coordinator at the University of Oregon, where he was named as a nominee for the 2022 Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football. He also served as an offensive coordinator for the Sun Devils in 2014-15.

Mountain America Credit Union is no stranger to ASU sports. The Mountain America Community Iceplex serves as the training center and practice rink for the ASU men’s ice hockey team. Mountain America is also a founding partner of Mullett Arena, home to Sun Devil Ice Hockey.

“The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes, and our 300-plus staff and coaches,” said Ray Anderson, Sun Devil Vice President for University Athletics. “An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come.”

