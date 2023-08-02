3 Arizona lottery players score $10K in Mega Millions drawing
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Although no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, a couple of lucky Arizona lottery players still won big prizes! Three Mega Millions players won $10,000 across the Valley in the latest drawing.
The three tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Jacksons, 16610 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Frys Food Store, 13830 W Camelback Road, Litchfield Park
- Frys Food Store, 2929 E Ocotillo Rd, Chandler
The winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and a Mega Ball of 12. Since there was no grand prize winner, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.25 billion. No one has won the jackpot since April 18.
