$1M donation will help get kids to after-school program at Chandler Boys and Girls Club

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More Arizona school districts head back to class this week, and in the East Valley, hundreds of students will have a new opportunity to participate in after-school programs at a boys and girls club. It’s thanks to a $1 million donation from a nonprofit that will help get kids of all ages to the club.

The nonprofit is called the Chandler Compadres, and they donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club in Chandler. With this money, a bus will pick kids up from specific schools and take them there for free. Right now, some don’t have rides to the club, and others are braving the heat to get there.

“We have parents calling all the time wanting to enroll their kids in the club, and it’s one of the hardest things we have to do is inform them we don’t have a way for them to get here,” Josh Stine, the vice president of external affairs and business partnerships with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley said.

But that is now changing. Thanks to the $1 million donation from the Chandler Compadres, up to 250 kids can now hop onto a bus that will take them from their school to the Chandler Boys and Girls Club for free. It’s an after-school program for youth ages six to 18.

Stine says some parents cannot pick up their kids and take them to the club. Some also don’t want their kids to walk there in this heat. “There are kids that are close, but just far enough away they can’t get here themselves,” Stine said. “The ability for families to know their kids have a safe way to the club after school allows them a piece of mind and allows them to stay at work and keep their jobs.”

The bus will pick kids up from the six closest Chandler Public Schools: Galveston, Shumway, Sanborn, San Marcos and Bologna Elementary, along with Willis Junior High School.

“We partner heavily with Chandler Public Schools, and we know this has been an issue we have been trying to address it with them,” Stine said. “Compadres got word there was some driver shortages for the Chandler School District,” Todd Czaplewski with the Chandler Compadres said. “We recognize with there being an issue, there is a need for the bus and bus service to get kids from various schools to the boys and girls club.”

He says various fundraisers throughout the year made this possible. The money will fund this as a pilot program, but the goal is to make this bus service long-term. “We anticipate filling those buses. It may take a little while, but we know once word of mouth hits, and families see the resources there, they will want to take advantage of it,” Stine said.

The money from this donation will also allow the club to add more security measures to their building and update some game rooms and technology.

