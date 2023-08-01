Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is hospitalized following a shooting involving police officers in north Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a second suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Campo Bello Drive, in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road. While information is extremely limited, police confirm that no officers were hurt.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the neighborhood of 35th Avenue and Bell Road. One suspect involved is being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and a second suspect is currently in police custody. No officers have been injured. pic.twitter.com/6zR9hXCbqP — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 1, 2023

This is the 40th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 54th in the state this year.

