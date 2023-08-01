Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

Your Life
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A suspect is hospitalized following a shooting involving police officers in north Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a second suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Campo Bello Drive, in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road. While information is extremely limited, police confirm that no officers were hurt.

This is the 40th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 54th in the state this year.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.

