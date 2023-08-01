Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is hospitalized following a shooting involving police officers in north Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Police say a second suspect is in custody.
The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Campo Bello Drive, in a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Bell Road. While information is extremely limited, police confirm that no officers were hurt.
This is the 40th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 54th in the state this year.
Arizona’s Family is gathering additional information. Check back for updates.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.