Storm chances continue across Arizona, but the heat is set to return

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- All is quiet this morning after a wild night of dust, rain, thunder and lightning in parts of the Valley. This time around it was the East Valley that was hit, with some communities picking up a half inch of rain.

Look for a chance of isolated storms in the Valley today—chances are only near about 20 percent for both today and tomorrow. Drier air is already beginning to move into Arizona from the southwest, which will both cut our storm chances going forward and bring hotter days. Look for a high of 109 degrees today, 111 tomorrow and 115 by the weekend. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Valley for Friday through Sunday.

Although the Valley broke our 31 day streak of days of 110 degrees or higher yesterday, it appears that break is only for about two days before the intense heat returns.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.