SRP breaks record for single-hour energy usage; high demand sustained for multiple days

File photo of SRP crews in power lines.
File photo of SRP crews in power lines.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Salt River Project says that in July, it broke a record for the most electric usage in a single hour.

On July 18 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., SRP says it measured peak demand at 8,163 megawatts (MW). For comparison, last year’s peak was about 7,620, or about 7% less. The high temperature on that day was a staggering 118 degrees as the month-long heat wave pushed Arizonans’ limits.

For reference, one megawatt can power 225 homes on an average day. And in the two days that followed, on July 19 and 20, peaks continued to hover at over 8,000 MW.

“Power demand this summer exceeded the previous summer peak across 66 hours on 15 different days,” explained the utility provider in a news release. During high-demand periods, SRP brings out all possible resources to ensure enough power to all of its customers.

“To meet record demand multiple days in a row requires a combination of all SRP’s power generation resources including natural gas and renewables,” said Pam Syrjala, SRP’s Director of Supply, Trading and Fuels.

Phoenicians shouldn’t be concerned about a brown-out or power surge, either. SRP says it carries plenty of capacity and can ramp up even more power through neighboring markets should more electricity be needed.

“Residential and commercial customers also help us by participating in SRP’s demand response programs and reducing energy usage on the hottest days,” Syrjala further explained.

Electric utility APS also announced record-breaking days in July, with its all-time usage record broken three times in a matter of days. On Thursday, July 21, APS customer energy usage reached 8,193 MW for the first time in the utility’s history.

A state climatologist told Arizona’s Family this week that July 2023 will go down in the history book as the hottest month ever in Phoenix and the hottest month ever recorded in a U.S. city.

