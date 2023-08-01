Police say no suspicious items found after bomb threat in downtown Phoenix
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say no suspicious packages or items have been found following reports of a bomb threat in downtown Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.
The initial threat was reported at a building near 1st and Washington Streets around 3:30 p.m. Officers searched several downtown buildings over the next hour and a half, but have since deemed the area safe and cleared the scene.
