Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police say no suspicious items found after bomb threat in downtown Phoenix

The threat was reported at a building near 1st and Washington Streets around 4 p.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say no suspicious packages or items have been found following reports of a bomb threat in downtown Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

The initial threat was reported at a building near 1st and Washington Streets around 3:30 p.m. Officers searched several downtown buildings over the next hour and a half, but have since deemed the area safe and cleared the scene.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

When you add it all up, On Your Side recovered or saved $23,645 for viewers during the month of...
On Your Side recovers $23K during month of July
On Your Side helped viewers recover over $20,000 of their money in July from businesses that...
On Your Side got viewers back over $23k of their money in July
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the expansion includes doubling vehicle...
Delays at San Luis port of entry
Outside cameras in the Kohl’s parking lot did not catch whether Sal Caturano, 86, got into his...
Phoenix family searching for missing grandfather last seen in Khol's