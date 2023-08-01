Your Life
Phoenix Suns release new uniform designs for upcoming season

The team announced the new uniforms on Tuesday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s time to Rally The Valley with some new uniforms! The Phoenix Suns just released new Nike Icon and Association edition uniforms for the upcoming NBA season.

“The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team’s history,” said Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball.”

According to the team, the uniform sets modernize the classic sunburst uniform with the previous Icon and Association Edition uniforms that were unveiled back in 2017. The Suns say the uniforms were designed in partnership with Nike based on fan feedback. Most fans told the team that they wanted to see something incorporating a rising sunburst design, and they delivered. But that’s not all. Another “City Edition” uniform is set to be released later this year.

Fans can purchase the new uniforms at the Team Shop located inside the Footprint Center and online through the direct Suns shop. For a limited time, fans can enter for a chance to win a free jersey through a “virtual jersey toss.

