Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 dead, 8 flown to hospitals after Grand Canyon bus rollover

Park rangers are warning people to be cautious hiking in extreme heat as summer approaches.
Park rangers are warning people to be cautious hiking in extreme heat as summer approaches.(Arizona's Family)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and eight others were flown to hospitals after a bus rollover at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from Hualapai Emergency Operations, the bus rollover happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1 at Grand Canyon West. Hualapai Emergency Services, Grand Canyon West Air Rescue Fire, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Department, AMR ambulances, Bullhead Fire Department and five medical flight agencies responded to the scene.

57 people were involved in the rollover. In addition to the eight flown to hospitals, those with noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona DPS are handling the fatality investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Arizona's Family KTVK 3TV and KPHO CBS 5
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

Bello faces multiple charges, including threatening an educational institution, terroristic...
Man sends bomb threat to Tempe High School because he was ‘bored,’ police say
A suspect is hospitalized and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in...
Suspect wounded, another in custody after officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
Newly-released surveillance video shows the moment a Phoenix police cruiser struck a child on...
Newly-released videos show moment Phoenix police cruiser hit child
A 2-year-old is still recovering after being struck by a police cruiser near 11th Avenue and...
WATCH: Video shows moment child was hit by Phoenix Police SUV