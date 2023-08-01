Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Newly-released videos show moment Phoenix police cruiser hit child

Newly-released surveillance video shows the moment a Phoenix police cruiser struck a child on...
Newly-released surveillance video shows the moment a Phoenix police cruiser struck a child on June 7.(Phoenix Police Dept.)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two surveillance videos have been released to Arizona’s Family following a public record’s request, showing the moment just before a child was hit by a police cruiser in Phoenix on June 7 near 11th Avenue and Buckeye. The Family tells us that the child, who’s only 2 years old, is still recovering at a rehab center.

Initially, Phoenix police said the officer was driving back from a call when they saw a young girl waving at them, trying to get their attention. In that same moment, police say another child ran into the road and it was too late for the officer to stop.

Yajaira Aguilera lives in the neighborhood and remembers the day well. “We had no idea what was going on until we came outside to let the kids come out and play for a little bit,” she said. “We came out, and the whole neighborhood, or this particular street, was enclosed with this yellow tape.”

In doorbell video from a nearby home, a Phoenix police cruiser can be seen driving down 11th Avenue in the area. As the SUV leaves the camera’s view, screams can be heard. Police said a child was hit after running into the middle of the street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 2-year-old is still recovering after being struck by a police cruiser near 11th Avenue and Yuma Road on June 7. Viewer discretion is advised.

Phoenix patrol units do not have dash cam video, but another video from a nearby church gives a different perspective. In the grainy, zoomed-in video, a child is seen running toward the marked cruiser and after the impact, two officers are seen exiting the car, seemingly trying to help.

“During the summer, families are usually planning vacations, not planning on having their child in that type of incident in the hospital. It’s very sad,” Aguilera said.

Back in June, Arizona’s Family spoke with a woman who witnessed it all and can be seen in the video driving behind the cruiser. “It’s painful; it hurts because I’m a mom and to see a baby like that, it’s not right,” she said.

The case is still under investigation. “The entire street has been pretty calm since that incident. You don’t really see a lot of kids running around anymore,” she said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

A 2-year-old is still recovering after being struck by a police cruiser near 11th Avenue and...
WATCH: Video shows moment child was hit by Phoenix Police SUV
The Arizona Department of Homeland Security has released its executive summary to a data breach...
Parent gained significant access to Arizona school voucher program data, state report says
One person has died in a crash on US 60 near Val Vista Drive in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.
DPS investigating deadly crash on westbound US 60 in east Mesa
FILE - Migrants are escorted by a U.S. Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from...
The Pentagon is pulling 1,100 troops from the US-Mexico border mission