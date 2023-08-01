Newly-released videos show moment Phoenix police cruiser hit child

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two surveillance videos have been released to Arizona’s Family following a public record’s request, showing the moment just before a child was hit by a police cruiser in Phoenix on June 7 near 11th Avenue and Buckeye. The Family tells us that the child, who’s only 2 years old, is still recovering at a rehab center.

Initially, Phoenix police said the officer was driving back from a call when they saw a young girl waving at them, trying to get their attention. In that same moment, police say another child ran into the road and it was too late for the officer to stop.

Yajaira Aguilera lives in the neighborhood and remembers the day well. “We had no idea what was going on until we came outside to let the kids come out and play for a little bit,” she said. “We came out, and the whole neighborhood, or this particular street, was enclosed with this yellow tape.”

In doorbell video from a nearby home, a Phoenix police cruiser can be seen driving down 11th Avenue in the area. As the SUV leaves the camera’s view, screams can be heard. Police said a child was hit after running into the middle of the street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 2-year-old is still recovering after being struck by a police cruiser near 11th Avenue and Yuma Road on June 7. Viewer discretion is advised.

Phoenix patrol units do not have dash cam video, but another video from a nearby church gives a different perspective. In the grainy, zoomed-in video, a child is seen running toward the marked cruiser and after the impact, two officers are seen exiting the car, seemingly trying to help.

“During the summer, families are usually planning vacations, not planning on having their child in that type of incident in the hospital. It’s very sad,” Aguilera said.

Back in June, Arizona’s Family spoke with a woman who witnessed it all and can be seen in the video driving behind the cruiser. “It’s painful; it hurts because I’m a mom and to see a baby like that, it’s not right,” she said.

The case is still under investigation. “The entire street has been pretty calm since that incident. You don’t really see a lot of kids running around anymore,” she said.

