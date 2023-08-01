GRAPHIC: New body-cam video shows officer shooting man near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police released new body-cam footage of an officer-involved shooting two weeks ago near Sky Harbor.

The shooting happened on Monday, July 21, around 8:15 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a Ford Focus hitting a streetlight near 7th and Lincoln streets. The 911 caller reporting the crash said the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Armando Reyes, “just wrecked really bad.” The caller said Reyes didn’t look injured but looked “disoriented,” adding that Reyes was “pretty drunk.”

“He tried to give me the keys, but then when I didn’t take ‘em, he just threw, just threw ‘em on the ground,” the caller said. A man working at a nearby business also called, saying he heard shots behind his shop.

When officers arrived at the crash, they found an empty car crashed into a light pole with several shell casings inside. A witness told officers that Reyes was seen along the railroad tracks near 20th and Jefferson streets, near Sky Harbor Airport. Officers found Reyes and ordered him to the ground while firing pepper balls at him. Meanwhile, officers can also be seen pulling out their firearms in body-cam video.

Reyes then yells toward the officers, but he’s too far from the officers to be heard clearly except for a few expletives. The lead officer, wearing the body cam, can be heard trying to calm the man and his colleagues down.

“Hey, we just got to figure this out, alright,” he said to Reyes, who’s been yelling at the top of his lungs, “C’mon ***ch.” “All we got is a trespassing right now, OK,” he said. He then tells his colleagues to use the speakers in the police SUV as Reyes continues screaming. “Let him tire himself out,” the lead officer tells his colleagues.

At this point, most of the officers have their firearms pointed at Reyes as the speakers turn on. “Get on the ground, now,” is heard, and Reyes walks toward the officers. Another pepper ball is fired, and the lead officer is heard again, reminding his colleagues to stay calm.

“Just calm. Just calm. We want to calm him down, OK,” he said. “Tell him it’s an accident. It’s no big deal. This is an accident. It’s not a big deal.” Reyes then speaks but cannot be heard on the video and walks away from the officers.

A much calmer voice is heard over the speakers saying, “We’re just trying to figure out what’s going on here... Just come this way.” Meanwhile, the officers talk about moving up to follow Reyes. “Just get on the ground, dude,” the lead officer said. As the officers start moving, they confirm with each other they’re “on,” meaning their weapons are ready to fire.

The lead officer continues talking to Reyes, trying to keep him calm. “Get on the ground, dude. It’s easy. You made a mistake. You made a mistake,” he said. This is when Reyes reportedly pulls something out of his pocket, and the officers tell him to drop it. An officer asked if its time to “get him,” and the lead officer said yes.

Later the footage goes to the body-cam video of the officer who fired his gun. “Get your hands out of your pocket,” he tells Reyes. The officer next to him with a shotgun then says, “What is that? What is that?” They both say that Reyes has a gun and tell him to drop the weapon

Three shots are fired and Reyes grabs his chest, gets on one knee, and then falls down on his back. The lead officer calls for an ambulance. The video says that two handguns were near Reyes, showing a chrome revolver and a black semi-automatic.

The officer involved in this shooting has been with the department for two and a half years and is assigned to the Central City Precinct. The shooting will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and by an internal investigation.

“Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete,” Sgt. Phil Kyrnsky said.

