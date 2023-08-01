Man sends bomb threat to Tempe High School because he was ‘bored,’ police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after reportedly posting bomb threats to Tempe High School on social media because he was “bored,” police say.

On July 28, police say 18-year-old Adair Bello posted on Instagram using a fake account that he had hidden several explosive devices inside the Tempe High School’s cafeteria. Bello also posted a message on the school’s Instagram page saying that he had hidden seven bombs, court documents say.

The Tempe Union High School District digital media coordinator saw the post and alerted the school and police. The campus was locked down, and Tempe police bomb technicians, school resource officers and patrol officers were called to the scene. The bomb technicians and officers searched the cafeteria and nearby buildings but found no explosive devices. After an hour and a half of searching, the area was determined to be safe, and students were allowed to continue their day.

According to court documents, police learned the messages were sent from a refrigeration school Bello was attending. Police got a search warrant for a list of students at the school and contacted Bello on Monday, July 31. Investigators say Bello admitted to making the account that sent the threatening message and creating the social media post that he had hidden bombs at the school. He also reportedly told police he made the post due to him “being bored.”

He was arrested and booked into the Tempe City Jail and faces multiple charges, including threatening an educational institution, terroristic threats and making threats using a computer.

Brian Guilford, the principal of of Tempe High School, sent out this letter to parents regarding the bomb threats on July 28:

Dear Tempe High Families, This morning we were made aware of a social media threat that was specific to the Tempe High cafeteria. The threat was commented under a post on Tempe High's Instagram. We immediately contacted the Tempe Police Department out of an abundance of caution. Tempe Police conducted a thorough search and determined that the cafeteria and the perimeter of campus was safe to resume normal operations. There is no direct threat to Tempe High and our campus is safe. We are continuing to investigate this incident in cooperation with the Tempe Police Department. Any threat against an educational institution is a violation of state law and those who are found responsible will be held accountable. Please take this opportunity to speak with your student(s) about the seriousness of making online threats. Also, remind your student(s) to not share or spread false rumors, particularly of this disruptive nature. We are committed to providing the safest possible learning environment for staff and students. Thank you for your understanding and support. Thank you.

