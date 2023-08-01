Your Life
Man in critical condition after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

Detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the wreck.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is fighting for his life in a Valley hospital after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out to 67th Avenue and Campbell around 6 a.m. on reports of a crash. When they arrived, they found a man seriously hurt lying in the middle of the roadway. Paramedic then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives say the driver involved stayed at the scene and told officers that the man was walking in the middle of the road when he was hit. No signs of impairment were reported either. An investigation is now underway.

