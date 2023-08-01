Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Make-A-Wish grants young cancer patient’s wish for a new family swimming pool

A wish was granted for a young cancer patient in New York. (Source: WWNY)
By Brendan Straub and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - A young girl battling a rare form of cancer got her wish granted this week.

Make-A-Wish helped grant 3-year-old Ellyannah’s wish for a new swimming pool for her and her family to enjoy.

Ellyannah was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that affects children mostly under the age of 5.

She was in remission for a while, but the cancer came back this past winter, and she’s had to resume monthly chemo treatments.

Now, the new pool is helping to keep her focused on being a kid.

“We’ve never been happier,” Allen Scholl, Ellyannah’s father, said. “The kids are having fun, and that’s what counts.”

Since the pool was built, Ellyannah’s parents said the kids have been enjoying it every day.

“They are definitely getting their use of it, that is for sure,” Scholl said.

To celebrate her new pool, Ellyannah was also greeted by her volunteer wish granters, who stopped by with some cupcakes and other goodies.

It was the first time the two women have been able to interact with Ellyannah in person.

“I’m just now getting to the point where I can do it without crying happy tears every single time,” volunteer Vickie Devlin said. “It’s so amazing to see the looks on their face.”

Ellyannah’s father said her wish being granted is helping them all more than anyone could imagine.

“There are a lot more kids out there in the same situation or even worse,” he said, “So, for an organization to be able to do this means a lot.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

The Arizona Department of Homeland Security has released its executive summary to a data breach...
Parent gained significant access to Arizona school voucher program data, state report says
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
NASA said a young planet has been observed near a red dwarf star, which blasts the planet with...
Planet’s atmosphere blasted away by red dwarf star, NASA says
Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Efforts to help Haitians suffer new blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter