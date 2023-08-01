Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gwen Stefani opens up about her and Blake Shelton’s different lifestyles: ‘It just works’

Gwen Stefani opened up about the reasons why her marriage with Blake Shelton works despite...
Gwen Stefani opened up about the reasons why her marriage with Blake Shelton works despite different backgrounds.(Gwen Stefani / Instagram)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Gwen Stefani expressed her thoughts on the unexpected connection she shares with her husband Blake Shelton.

During the weekend, she shared an adorable TikTok video showcasing various moments from their years together, capturing everything from riding in trucks on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch to performing on stage together.

“When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works,” Stefani captioned the video.

The video is synchronized to Stefani’s new single “True Babe,” where she candidly addresses the fact that she and Shelton make an unlikely match.

“And we’re from two different worlds / But you still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl,” she sings.

Stefani, who was born and raised in California, is a pop and rock icon, where she achieved fame starting in the 90′s with her band No Doubt before venturing into a solo career. Meanwhile, Shelton is a country musician from rural Oklahoma.

Despite Stefani and Shelton’s unexpected love story, their relationship has made them one of Hollywood’s most loved power couples. Recently, they joyfully celebrated their two-year marriage anniversary.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - Migrants are escorted by a U.S. Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from...
The Pentagon is pulling 1,100 troops from the US-Mexico border mission
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern changes policy on overheated bearings, months after Ohio derailment
Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Looming thunderstorms could threaten firefighting efforts in California-Nevada blaze
People have been forced from their homes, with evacuations being ordered for two extreme...
"Explosive" out-of-control wildfires forcing evacuations
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, the architect accused of killing 3 women found at Gilgo Beach, appears in court