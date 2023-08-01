Glendale family remembers teen killed in hit-and-run crash, urges driver to come forward

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale family is remembering a teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run last week. On Monday, what would have been his first day of high school, his family is urging the driver to come forward. The Gamino family told Arizona’s Family that they were taking 13-year-old JD Gamino to the pharmacy after he was stung by a scorpion when a driver rear-ended them on Bell Road near 7th Street. Gamino was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“I never feel this type of loss before,” said Joel Gamino, JD’s grandfather who helped raise him. Senorina Gamino, JD’s grandmother, was driving the car when the crash happened. “I just wanted to be with him, looking at him to wake up. He just looked like he was sleeping. I was screaming and hoping he would hear my voice and wake up,” said Gamino.

The teenager never woke up and now remembered as a kid full of love. Life didn’t give him any easy hands, but the family said JD always thought about others, even after his cousin died seven months ago. “When that happened, he started to think, ‘If I die young, I want my organs to be donated,” said Joel.

Joel said his wish came true last week, and two lives were saved. “After all of this happened, he still left a legacy of love. That love he showed to us,” said Joel. The family is now urging the driver who killed him to step forward. “I really don’t want it to happen to another family because this pain...is very, very hard,” said Joel.

If you have any information about the crash that happened on Friday just before 3:00 a.m. near Bell Road and 7th Street, contact 480-WITNESS. If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, click here.

