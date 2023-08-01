Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: High heat back this weekend for metro Phoenix

Dry air diminishes our storm chances
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4PM Update for Tuesday, 8/1/23
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are declaring First Alert Weather days for dangerous heat this Friday-Sunday. An Excessive Heat Advisory has been issued for the surrounding area. This happens after Phoenix endured the hottest month ever recorded for a U.S. city.

We broke the record set by Lake Havasu City set back in July of 1996. Our storm chances diminish as we push into Tuesday night, as dry air is flowing in from the southwest. This follows a lot of dust and heavy rain late last night in the far southeast Valley. For example, Gold Canyon & the U.S. 60 at Ellsworth Road recorded over half an inch of rain. Areas in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler and Queen Creek saw amounts from .04″-.43″. Just a bunch of dust for the central, northern and western parts of the Valley.

Partly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of blowing dust and rain after midnight. Still a chance for mountain storms north and east of the Valley. Expect lows in the upper 80s.

As we head into mid-week, drier air will start to dominate our forecast with a steady warming trend. We will see highs well above average for this time of the year once again. We will be hitting highs between 110-112 by Thursday, with highs of 114 or higher by the weekend. These temperatures will last through the middle of next week, with storm chances in the basement until more moisture arrives in the forecast area.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Fire officials say four people were hurt after an explosion and fire at a business in Chandler...
4 hurt after explosion, fire at Chandler business
Arizona's Family KTVK 3TV and KPHO CBS 5
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Chandler; thousands of pills, 10 guns seized
First Alert Weather 9pm for Monday 07/31/2023
Storms moving into East Valley, streak of 110+ degrees ends for metro Phoenix

Latest News

Temps are expected to go back above 110 around Phoenix this week.
Temps climbing back to the 110s around Phoenix this week
AZFamily First Alert Weather Noon Update for Tuesday, 8/1/2023
More monsoon activity expected in parts of Arizona
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 8/1/2023
Storm chances continue; Heat Watch coming later this week for AZ
.
Storm chances continue across Arizona, but the heat is set to return