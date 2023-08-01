First Alert Weather: High heat back this weekend for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are declaring First Alert Weather days for dangerous heat this Friday-Sunday. An Excessive Heat Advisory has been issued for the surrounding area. This happens after Phoenix endured the hottest month ever recorded for a U.S. city.

We broke the record set by Lake Havasu City set back in July of 1996. Our storm chances diminish as we push into Tuesday night, as dry air is flowing in from the southwest. This follows a lot of dust and heavy rain late last night in the far southeast Valley. For example, Gold Canyon & the U.S. 60 at Ellsworth Road recorded over half an inch of rain. Areas in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler and Queen Creek saw amounts from .04″-.43″. Just a bunch of dust for the central, northern and western parts of the Valley.

Partly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of blowing dust and rain after midnight. Still a chance for mountain storms north and east of the Valley. Expect lows in the upper 80s.

As we head into mid-week, drier air will start to dominate our forecast with a steady warming trend. We will see highs well above average for this time of the year once again. We will be hitting highs between 110-112 by Thursday, with highs of 114 or higher by the weekend. These temperatures will last through the middle of next week, with storm chances in the basement until more moisture arrives in the forecast area.

