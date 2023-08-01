FBI says 5 children rescued in Phoenix area after sex trafficking operation

Your Life
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI says five children were rescued from a sex trafficking operation in the Phoenix area as part of an annual nationwide sting.

In a news release, agents said that five minors were located, with one alleged trafficker taken into custody. During the operation, agents also arrested 31 people who reportedly attempted to have sexual contact with children around the Valley. Across the country, 195 suspects in cases of child exploitation, child trafficking, or human trafficking were arrested or identified.

The FBI says it works with local law enforcement agencies to conduct these types of stings, which target identifying and locating sex crime victims and human traffickers. For example, the FBI Greater Phoenix Area Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, and Tempe police officers. The task force also works with the help of Homeland Security Investigations and assistance from the Scottsdale and Surprise police departments.

“Sex traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This operation, which located 59 actively missing children, builds on the tremendous work the FBI has undertaken over many years to rescue minor victims and arrest those responsible for these unspeakable crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to prevent human trafficking; increase detection, investigation, and prosecution of human trafficking crimes; and expand support and services to protect and empower survivors.”

In 2022, Operation Cross Country located more than 200 victims, including 17 adult victims, in the Phoenix area within a two-week period. The agency noted that it helped find 19 missing children in the Atlanta area and arrested four traffickers. In total, 391 operations were conducted across the U.S., which resulted in 84 minors being discovered, at least 15 of which were from Arizona.

